Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

We are contrasting Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.28% and 22.39% respectively. Insiders held 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.2%
|-0.07%
|2.36%
|-1.36%
|-7.16%
|6.75%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|2.72%
|-3.28%
|1.62%
|-4.46%
|-14.51%
|16.13%
For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
