Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

We are contrasting Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.28% and 22.39% respectively. Insiders held 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.2% -0.07% 2.36% -1.36% -7.16% 6.75% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 2.72% -3.28% 1.62% -4.46% -14.51% 16.13%

For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.