Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.61 N/A 3.83 5.31

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and GAMCO Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares and 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares. 0.06% are Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has weaker performance than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.