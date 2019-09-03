Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|6.91
|N/A
|1.98
|10.60
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|10.5%
|6.5%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Capital Southwest Corporation’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 6.98%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.28% and 53.2% respectively. 0.06% are Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Capital Southwest Corporation.
Summary
Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
