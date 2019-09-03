Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.91 N/A 1.98 10.60

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Capital Southwest Corporation’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 6.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.28% and 53.2% respectively. 0.06% are Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.