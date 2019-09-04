Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.47 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.28% and 62.14% respectively. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share held by insiders are 0.06%. Comparatively, 0.44% are Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has weaker performance than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.