Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)

Both Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Altaba Inc. 71 108.60 N/A -15.90 0.00

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Altaba Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Altaba Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Altaba Inc.’s average target price is $78, while its potential upside is 12.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.03% of Altaba Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.22% are Altaba Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1% Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59%

For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Altaba Inc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.