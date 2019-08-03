Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|14
|4.86
|N/A
|1.81
|8.04
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has a consensus price target of $14.5, with potential upside of 0.49%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.06%. Competitively, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has 5.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
|Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
|0.14%
|4.91%
|2.47%
|1.75%
|9.58%
|12.12%
For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund was less bullish than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.
Summary
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.