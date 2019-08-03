Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.86 N/A 1.81 8.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has a consensus price target of $14.5, with potential upside of 0.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.06%. Competitively, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has 5.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12%

For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund was less bullish than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.