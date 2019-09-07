Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE:SFE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.59 19.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Safeguard Scientifics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 7.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Safeguard Scientifics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.28% and 69.6% respectively. About 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1% Safeguard Scientifics Inc. -0.34% -2.26% 3.09% 23.08% 2.91% 35.5%

For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund was less bullish than Safeguard Scientifics Inc.

Summary

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.