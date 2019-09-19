Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.92
|N/A
|0.99
|13.01
Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 49.28% and 0% respectively. 0.06% are Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.47%
|3.68%
|5.52%
|11.2%
|12.17%
|15.72%
For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund was less bullish than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.
Summary
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
