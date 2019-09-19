Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 13 15.92 N/A 0.99 13.01

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 49.28% and 0% respectively. 0.06% are Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72%

For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund was less bullish than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 4 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.