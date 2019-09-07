Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) Comparing side by side

Both Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.32 N/A 0.15 16.87

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.28% and 21% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s shares. Comparatively, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has 0.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59%

For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.