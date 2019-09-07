Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) Comparing side by side

Both Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|2
|9.32
|N/A
|0.15
|16.87
Demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.28% and 21% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s shares. Comparatively, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has 0.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.02%
|-0.78%
|9.05%
|-1.94%
|16.59%
For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.
Summary
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
