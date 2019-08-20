Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) Comparison side by side

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.29 N/A 1.02 16.01

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares and 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.06%. Competitively, 0.51% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund was less bullish than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 7 of the 7 factors.