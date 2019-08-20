Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) Comparison side by side

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|16
|4.29
|N/A
|1.02
|16.01
Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and Apollo Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|5.3%
|2.9%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares and 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.06%. Competitively, 0.51% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-1.45%
|3.28%
|5.01%
|8.64%
|-8.56%
|31.85%
For the past year Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund was less bullish than Apollo Investment Corporation.
Summary
Apollo Investment Corporation beats Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund on 7 of the 7 factors.
