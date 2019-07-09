Eaton Vance (EV) Valuation Declined While Vanguard Group Has Lowered Its Position by $36.73 Million; Water Island Capital Upped Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding by $980,590

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 918,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10.82M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436.32 million, down from 11.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $43.03. About 705,687 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 32.56% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 08/03/2018 Eaton Vance Prices In Rising Populism for the Bond Market: Q&A; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Adds Aptiv, Exits Dun & Bradstreet: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Rev $414.3M; 23/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Muni Bonds a Buy as Ratios Set to Fall, Says Eaton Vance’s Patel; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Adj EPS 77c; 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions; 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 5,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,968 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 11,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $228.31. About 1.01M shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EV shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 72,022 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 18,478 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp holds 5,502 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). London Comm Of Virginia holds 0.2% or 567,337 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 204,648 shares. The Illinois-based First Midwest Retail Bank Division has invested 0.04% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 14,109 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 164,203 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 62,620 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 10,221 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 22,647 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 11,065 shares stake. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 22,114 shares.

Analysts await Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.82 per share. EV’s profit will be $97.09 million for 12.51 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Eaton Vance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.37% negative EPS growth.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vapotherm Inc by 133,851 shares to 235,121 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 193,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).