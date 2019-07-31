Eaton Vance (EV) Valuation Declined While Cambridge Trust Company Lowered by $416,720 Its Stake; American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Holder Long Pond Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 47.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 10,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,361 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, down from 21,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 139,191 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 32.56% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 21/05/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Barton Says Investors Need to Focus on Fundamentals (Video); 09/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s Page Buys Shs; 22/05/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $414.3 MLN VS $374.6 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions; 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 01/05/2018 – Lawrence L. Fahey Appointed President of The U.S. Charitable Gift Trust®; 19/04/2018 – DJ Eaton Vance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EV); 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 485,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.28M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.56M, down from 3.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 2.03M shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c

Analysts await Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. EV’s profit will be $99.60M for 12.86 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Vance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.25% negative EPS growth.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Spons Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 6,334 shares to 35,116 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 35,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold EV shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon owns 0.02% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 1.62 million shares. Btim reported 876,559 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 1,011 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,150 shares. Millennium Management, a New York-based fund reported 209,307 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 1.06 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.01% or 3,110 shares in its portfolio. Jlb invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 1.12M shares. Moreover, Capital Mgmt Va has 2.75% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 248,356 shares. Bb&T Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Welch Forbes Limited Liability Com accumulated 16,114 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 334,504 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Hrt Financial Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 6,191 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America holds 240,548 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 365,938 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.04% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). 161,200 were accumulated by Davis Selected Advisers. Prelude Cap Management Limited Company accumulated 103,827 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Principal Inc has invested 0.21% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Driehaus Cap Management Limited owns 67,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Heartland accumulated 0.99% or 588,003 shares. 25,085 were accumulated by Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com. Boston invested in 3.05M shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 40,624 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.02% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 20.52 million shares. Amica Mutual holds 72,601 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Tcw Gp Incorporated reported 31,578 shares.

