Eaton Vance (EV) to pay $0.35 on Aug 15, 2019; Clps Incorporation (CLPS) Shorts Lowered By 7.32%

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) is expected to pay $0.35 on Aug 15, 2019. (NYSE:EV) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Eaton Vance Corp’s current price of $44.26 translates into 0.79% yield. Eaton Vance Corp’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 525,733 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 32.56% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 08/03/2018 Eaton Vance Prices In Rising Populism for the Bond Market: Q&A; 23/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Adds Aptiv, Exits Dun & Bradstreet: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q EPS 78c

Clps Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) had a decrease of 7.32% in short interest. CLPS’s SI was 83,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.32% from 90,200 shares previously. With 205,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Clps Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s short sellers to cover CLPS’s short positions. The SI to Clps Incorporation’s float is 2.31%. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.36. About 26,082 shares traded or 59.19% up from the average. CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) has 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CLPS News: 29/05/2018 CLPS Incorporation Announces Closing of $10.5 Million Firm Commitment Initial Public Offering

Among 4 analysts covering Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton Vance Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The rating was reinitiated by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 12 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.07 billion. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. It has a 13.24 P/E ratio. Further, the firm operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $74.58 million. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking.