Eaton Vance (EV) Stake Raised by Btim Corp; Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Shareholder Beddow Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $846,685

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 7,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 45,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 52,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $132.81. About 1.14M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 06/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF BOSTON-AREA CASINO; 12/04/2018 – MASSACHUSETTS PLANS HEARING TO REVOKE STEVE WYNN’S LICENSE; 12/04/2018 – Steve Wynn Wants His Name Cut From Massachusetts Casino License; 14/05/2018 – ELAINE P. WYNN URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON WYNN RESORTS; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Letter Asks for Declassifying Board; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts’ Largest Shareholder Elaine Wynn Launches Campaign to Remove Director From Casino’s Board; 16/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Neither Company Nor Kim Sinatra Made Any Payment Under Terms of Settlement; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts – NY Post; 08/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – SETTLEMENT PROVIDES FOR PARTIES TO AGREEMENT TO DISMISS ALL LITIGATION BETWEEN UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT AND ARUZE USA, AND WYNN RESORTS; 24/04/2018 – Wynn posts upbeat adjusted profits on Macau gains

Btim Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 226,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 876,559 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.33 million, up from 650,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 250,380 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 32.56% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions; 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q EPS 78c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Eaton Vance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EV); 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Adj EPS 77c

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.35 million activity.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AZO, MSFT, WYNN – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “We Did The Math SPXV Can Go To $66 – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: EXR, WYNN – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.4% in Session – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moreover, First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 24 shares stake. 85 were reported by Assetmark. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 27,870 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 2,340 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 4,678 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 8.06 million shares. Blackrock owns 6.19 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Management Lc holds 0.01% or 54,349 shares in its portfolio. 14,282 are held by Mackay Shields Lc. First Republic Invest Management reported 5,420 shares. Cornerstone reported 205 shares stake. Pinnacle Associates has invested 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Guardian Trust invested in 316,320 shares.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 1.96% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $161.00M for 22.14 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold EV shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Advisory Ltd Com has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Capital Advsr Ltd stated it has 567 shares. Farmers Merchants holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 65,467 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company accumulated 37,000 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk has invested 0.01% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Com invested in 0% or 91 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Oppenheimer Co holds 12,976 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Company holds 1.73 million shares. 24,182 are held by Raymond James Finance Service Advisors. Amer Incorporated holds 234,358 shares. Nomura Asset Com Ltd reported 21,216 shares. Principal Financial Gru Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 511,864 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 26,812 shares. Endurance Wealth Management invested in 2,604 shares or 0.02% of the stock.