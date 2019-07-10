Eaton Vance (EV) Shareholder Jlb & Associates Lifted Stake; Polaris Venture Management Company Lowered Its Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Position by $5.96 Million; Stock Rose

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 351,783 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to Include Gene-edited T-cell Immunotherapies; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE; 16/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Cancer Immunotherapy to be Featured at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting Press Prog; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance (EV) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 25,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 198,995 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 173,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.41. About 139,115 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 32.56% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 15/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification; 23/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Barton Says Investors Need to Focus on Fundamentals (Video); 09/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s Page Buys Shs; 19/04/2018 – DJ Eaton Vance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EV); 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Adj EPS 77c; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 EPS, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

