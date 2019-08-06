Eaton Vance (EV) Shareholder Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $1.73 Million; Aon Plc (AON) Holder Cookson Peirce & Co Has Decreased Its Holding

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 43,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 248,356 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01 million, up from 205,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 913,180 shares traded or 17.37% up from the average. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification; 30/05/2018 – Muni Bonds a Buy as Ratios Set to Fall, Says Eaton Vance’s Patel; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Rev $414.3M; 09/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s Page Buys Shs; 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Adds Aptiv, Exits Dun & Bradstreet: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc analyzed 6,123 shares as the company's stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 144,977 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.75 million, down from 151,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $43.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $183.25. About 1.16M shares traded or 38.73% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 31.81 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs N Frag I (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 16,579 shares to 64,906 shares, valued at $22.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church And Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36,076 shares to 302,227 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 30,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,390 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold EV shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited owns 0.02% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 27,861 shares. Btim owns 0.48% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 876,559 shares. Enterprise Finance Services reported 71 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Company owns 63 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,410 are owned by Tower Rech Cap (Trc). Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can stated it has 164,203 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. M&T Bank reported 5,556 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Grp Inc owns 234,358 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And Communications, a New York-based fund reported 12,976 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 9,517 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 32,739 shares. Washington Trust accumulated 0.02% or 7,000 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).