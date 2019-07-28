Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 41 3.10 N/A 3.23 11.87 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 35.7% 12.5% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 0 4 0 2.00 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Eaton Vance Corp. is $42.63, with potential downside of -6.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.4% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares and 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.89% -7.15% -5.41% -13.31% -32.56% 8.87% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.85% 1.42% 3.34% -0.42% 3.94%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.