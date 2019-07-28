Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|41
|3.10
|N/A
|3.23
|11.87
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|35.7%
|12.5%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0
|4
|0
|2.00
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Eaton Vance Corp. is $42.63, with potential downside of -6.84%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 73.4% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares and 0% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.89%
|-7.15%
|-5.41%
|-13.31%
|-32.56%
|8.87%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.85%
|1.42%
|3.34%
|-0.42%
|3.94%
For the past year Eaton Vance Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
