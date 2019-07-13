Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)

Both Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|40
|3.04
|N/A
|3.23
|11.87
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|35.7%
|12.5%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0
|4
|0
|2.00
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Eaton Vance Corp.’s downside potential is -4.72% at a $42.63 consensus price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 32.83% respectively. 0.4% are Eaton Vance Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.89%
|-7.15%
|-5.41%
|-13.31%
|-32.56%
|8.87%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|3.12%
|-3.78%
|2.32%
|-4.89%
|-17.79%
|20.4%
For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. has weaker performance than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
