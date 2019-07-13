Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)

Both Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 40 3.04 N/A 3.23 11.87 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 35.7% 12.5% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 0 4 0 2.00 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Eaton Vance Corp.’s downside potential is -4.72% at a $42.63 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 32.83% respectively. 0.4% are Eaton Vance Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.89% -7.15% -5.41% -13.31% -32.56% 8.87% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 3.12% -3.78% 2.32% -4.89% -17.79% 20.4%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. has weaker performance than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.