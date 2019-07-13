Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Since Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 40 3.04 N/A 3.23 11.87 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Corp. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 35.7% 12.5% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Corp. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 0 4 0 2.00 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eaton Vance Corp. has a -4.72% downside potential and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Corp. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 0% respectively. Eaton Vance Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.89% -7.15% -5.41% -13.31% -32.56% 8.87% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 1.56% -2.86% 1.3% -0.89% -12.36% 16.59%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.