Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.79 N/A 3.34 13.33 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.27 N/A 0.84 18.27

Demonstrates Eaton Vance Corp. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Eaton Vance Corp. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Eaton Vance Corp. is presently more affordable than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eaton Vance Corp. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Eaton Vance Corp. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 0 4 0 2.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Eaton Vance Corp. is $42.63, with potential upside of 3.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Corp. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 25.17% respectively. About 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. was more bullish than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.