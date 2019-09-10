Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS)

We are comparing Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.97 N/A 3.34 13.33 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.98 N/A 0.85 13.88

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Corp. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Eaton Vance Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Eaton Vance Corp. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Eaton Vance Corp. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eaton Vance Corp.’s consensus price target is $46, while its potential upside is 3.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Corp. and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.6% and 49.65% respectively. About 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.05% are Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.