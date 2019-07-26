Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Since Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 41 3.06 N/A 3.23 11.87 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 34.72 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Corp. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 35.7% 12.5% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Eaton Vance Corp. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 0 4 0 2.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eaton Vance Corp. has a consensus price target of $42.63, and a -5.39% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Corp. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 49.21% respectively. About 0.4% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.89% -7.15% -5.41% -13.31% -32.56% 8.87% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.