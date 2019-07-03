Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Both Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|40
|2.92
|N/A
|3.23
|11.87
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|61.17
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance Corp. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|35.7%
|12.5%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Corp. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0
|5
|0
|2.00
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Eaton Vance Corp. has a -0.95% downside potential and a consensus price target of $42.63.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Eaton Vance Corp. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 25.04%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.89%
|-7.15%
|-5.41%
|-13.31%
|-32.56%
|8.87%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-2.85%
|-2.61%
|-5.25%
|-7.67%
|-18.24%
|6.62%
For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. was more bullish than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.