Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Both Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 40 2.92 N/A 3.23 11.87 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 61.17 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance Corp. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 35.7% 12.5% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Corp. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 0 5 0 2.00 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eaton Vance Corp. has a -0.95% downside potential and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance Corp. and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 25.04%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.89% -7.15% -5.41% -13.31% -32.56% 8.87% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -2.85% -2.61% -5.25% -7.67% -18.24% 6.62%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. was more bullish than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.