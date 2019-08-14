Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) EPS Estimated At $0.87; Shorts at ARDEA RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (ARRRF) Raised By 875%

Analysts expect Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report $0.87 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.10% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. EV’s profit would be $101.44M giving it 11.72 P/E if the $0.87 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, Eaton Vance Corp.’s analysts see -2.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 603,753 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 15/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Adds Aptiv, Exits Dun & Bradstreet: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s Page Buys Shs; 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions; 01/05/2018 – Lawrence L. Fahey Appointed President of The U.S. Charitable Gift Trust®; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 21/05/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Barton Says Investors Need to Focus on Fundamentals (Video); 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Rev $414.3M; 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend

ARDEA RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) had an increase of 875% in short interest. ARRRF’s SI was 3,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 875% from 400 shares previously. With 14,500 avg volume, 0 days are for ARDEA RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)’s short sellers to cover ARRRF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.37. About 12,000 shares traded. Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $39.81 million. It holds interest in the Kalgoorlie nickel project in Western Australia; the Lewis Ponds zinc and gold deposit in New South Wales; and the Mt Zephyr gold and nickel sulphide project in Western Australia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in West Perth, Australia.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.76 billion. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. It has a 12.19 P/E ratio. Further, the firm operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold Eaton Vance Corp. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested 0.02% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Credit Suisse Ag reported 182,116 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Pennsylvania Com has invested 0.01% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 7,100 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 43,391 shares. Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Moreover, Nomura Asset has 0.01% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 21,216 shares. London Of Virginia has 567,337 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 9,800 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 9,167 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 191,426 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).