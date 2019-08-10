Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) EPS Estimated At $0.87; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Sentiment Is 1.02

Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 496 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 485 reduced and sold their equity positions in Gilead Sciences Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 961.76 million shares, down from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Gilead Sciences Inc in top ten positions decreased from 29 to 26 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 64 Reduced: 421 Increased: 381 New Position: 115.

Analysts expect Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report $0.87 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 6.10% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. EV’s profit would be $99.60M giving it 11.87 P/E if the $0.87 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, Eaton Vance Corp.’s analysts see -2.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 474,584 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Adds Aptiv, Exits Dun & Bradstreet: 13F; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds; 26/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q EPS 78c; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 08/03/2018 Eaton Vance Prices In Rising Populism for the Bond Market: Q&A

Among 4 analysts covering Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton Vance Corp has $45 highest and $40 lowest target. $42.63’s average target is 3.22% above currents $41.3 stock price. Eaton Vance Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of EV in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. Credit Suisse reinitiated it with “Neutral” rating and $4400 target in Wednesday, June 12 report.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.73 billion. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. It has a 12.35 P/E ratio. Further, the firm operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.