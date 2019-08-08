Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.85 N/A 3.34 13.33 TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.00 N/A 0.83 18.13

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Corp. and TCG BDC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TCG BDC Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Corp. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than TCG BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Eaton Vance Corp. and TCG BDC Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 0 4 0 2.00 TCG BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eaton Vance Corp.’s upside potential is 1.36% at a $42.63 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 28% of TCG BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Eaton Vance Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, TCG BDC Inc. has 5.48% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. was more bullish than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 8 of the 10 factors TCG BDC Inc.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.