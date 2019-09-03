Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Contrasting side by side

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.72 N/A 3.34 13.33 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.32 N/A 1.81 8.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Eaton Vance Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Eaton Vance Corp. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Eaton Vance Corp. is $46, with potential upside of 9.08%. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $14.5 average target price and a 9.93% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Stellus Capital Investment Corporation appears more favorable than Eaton Vance Corp., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. has stronger performance than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats Stellus Capital Investment Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.