Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|43
|24.85
|103.77M
|3.34
|13.33
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance Corp. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance Corp. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|241,550,279.33%
|36.2%
|11.6%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Corp. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Eaton Vance Corp.’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential upside is 1.77%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
|RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|1.63%
|2.65%
|3.87%
|0.4%
|7.38%
For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. was more bullish than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
On 10 of the 10 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.