Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 43 24.85 103.77M 3.34 13.33 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eaton Vance Corp. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance Corp. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 241,550,279.33% 36.2% 11.6% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Corp. and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eaton Vance Corp.’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential upside is 1.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. was more bullish than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.