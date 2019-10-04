Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) Comparing side by side

Both Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 43 22.94 103.77M 3.34 13.33 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 239,986,123.96% 36.2% 11.6% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Eaton Vance Corp. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Eaton Vance Corp. is $46, with potential upside of 9.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Eaton Vance Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.