Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Eaton Vance Corp. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Eaton Vance Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.20% 11.60% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Eaton Vance Corp. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. N/A 42 13.33 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Eaton Vance Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Eaton Vance Corp. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Eaton Vance Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

Eaton Vance Corp. presently has a consensus target price of $46, suggesting a potential upside of 2.68%. As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 198.05%. Eaton Vance Corp.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eaton Vance Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Eaton Vance Corp. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.56. Competitively, Eaton Vance Corp.’s rivals are 24.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Eaton Vance Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp.’s rivals beat Eaton Vance Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.