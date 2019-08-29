Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance Corp. has 74.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Eaton Vance Corp. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Eaton Vance Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.20% 11.60% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Eaton Vance Corp. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. N/A 41 13.33 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Eaton Vance Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Eaton Vance Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Eaton Vance Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

Eaton Vance Corp. presently has a consensus price target of $46, suggesting a potential upside of 7.96%. The potential upside of the competitors is 144.28%. The research analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Eaton Vance Corp.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eaton Vance Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.56 shows that Eaton Vance Corp. is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Eaton Vance Corp.’s peers are 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Eaton Vance Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.