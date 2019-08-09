Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.85 N/A 3.34 13.33 Cohen & Steers Inc. 46 6.76 N/A 2.52 20.79

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eaton Vance Corp. and Cohen & Steers Inc. Cohen & Steers Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Eaton Vance Corp. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Eaton Vance Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Cohen & Steers Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6%

Risk & Volatility

Eaton Vance Corp. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.56. Competitively, Cohen & Steers Inc.’s beta is 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eaton Vance Corp. and Cohen & Steers Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 0 4 0 2.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Eaton Vance Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.36% and an $42.63 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Cohen & Steers Inc. is $36, which is potential -32.28% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Eaton Vance Corp. appears more favorable than Cohen & Steers Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares and 45.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares. 0.2% are Eaton Vance Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Eaton Vance Corp.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.