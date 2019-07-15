Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Comparing side by side

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 40 3.04 N/A 3.23 11.87 Capital Southwest Corporation 21 7.13 N/A 2.27 9.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Corp. and Capital Southwest Corporation. Capital Southwest Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Corp. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Eaton Vance Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Southwest Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eaton Vance Corp. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 35.7% 12.5% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Corp. and Capital Southwest Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 0 4 0 2.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Eaton Vance Corp.’s downside potential is -4.72% at a $42.63 consensus price target. On the other hand, Capital Southwest Corporation’s potential upside is 10.05% and its consensus price target is $23. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Capital Southwest Corporation is looking more favorable than Eaton Vance Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance Corp. and Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 55.29% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares. Competitively, Capital Southwest Corporation has 7.07% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.89% -7.15% -5.41% -13.31% -32.56% 8.87% Capital Southwest Corporation -0.23% 3.65% 2.68% 15.6% 36.47% 15.83%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. was less bullish than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Capital Southwest Corporation.