Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Comparing side by side

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 42 3.02 N/A 3.34 13.33 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 13.66 N/A 0.44 33.98

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance Corp. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Corp. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Eaton Vance Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Eaton Vance Corp. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00

$46 is Eaton Vance Corp.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 2.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eaton Vance Corp. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.6% and 9.24%. 0.2% are Eaton Vance Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp. was more bullish than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Eaton Vance Corp. beats BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.