Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Comparing side by side

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Corp. 42 3.02 N/A 3.34 13.33 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.60 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Vance Corp. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eaton Vance Corp. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Vance Corp. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eaton Vance Corp.’s upside potential is 2.22% at a $46 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares and 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Eaton Vance Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year Eaton Vance Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.