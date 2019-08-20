Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 16.24 N/A 0.99 13.01 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares and 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has weaker performance than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.