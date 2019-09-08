Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 16.34 N/A 0.99 13.01 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.99 N/A 0.85 13.88

Demonstrates Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.