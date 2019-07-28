Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Since Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 15.49 N/A -0.20 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 15 5.05 N/A 1.87 8.65

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Fidus Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Fidus Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Fidus Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Fidus Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Fidus Investment Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Fidus Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $17.67 consensus price target and a 9.07% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares and 30.34% of Fidus Investment Corporation shares. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share held by insiders are 94.89%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.27% of Fidus Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.49% 2.41% 5.85% 12.64% 7.52% 11.11% Fidus Investment Corporation -0.31% 5% 11.74% 15.32% 17.75% 38.41%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has weaker performance than Fidus Investment Corporation

Summary

Fidus Investment Corporation beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust on 5 of the 6 factors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.