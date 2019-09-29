Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 13 0.00 N/A 0.99 13.01 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.65%. Insiders owned roughly 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares. Comparatively, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has 0.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust was more bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.