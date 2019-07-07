Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Comparison side by side

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|12
|14.77
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares and 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares. 94.89% are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.49%
|2.41%
|5.85%
|12.64%
|7.52%
|11.11%
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.89%
|2.77%
|4.67%
|7.32%
|1.56%
|10.35%
For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
