Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Comparison side by side

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 14.77 N/A -0.20 0.00 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares and 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares. 94.89% are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.49% 2.41% 5.85% 12.64% 7.52% 11.11% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.