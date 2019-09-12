Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Comparing side by side

Both Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 16.24 N/A 0.99 13.01 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.22 N/A 2.06 8.48

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust had bullish trend while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.