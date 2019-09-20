Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Comparison side by side

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.97
|N/A
|0.99
|13.01
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|14
|31.94
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Insiders owned roughly 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares. Competitively, 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.47%
|3.68%
|5.52%
|11.2%
|12.17%
|15.72%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Summary
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
