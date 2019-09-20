Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Comparison side by side

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 13 15.97 N/A 0.99 13.01 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 14 31.94 N/A -0.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares. Competitively, 83.88% are Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats on 3 of the 5 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.