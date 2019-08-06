Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Comparing side by side

Since Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 15.78 N/A 0.99 13.01 SEI Investments Company 53 5.18 N/A 3.07 19.44

Demonstrates Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and SEI Investments Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. SEI Investments Company has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and SEI Investments Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares and 71.1% of SEI Investments Company shares. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share owned by insiders are 94.89%. Comparatively, SEI Investments Company has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has weaker performance than SEI Investments Company

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust on 10 of the 10 factors.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.