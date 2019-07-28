Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Contrasting side by side

Both Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|12
|15.49
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.33
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 18.91% respectively. 94.89% are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.49%
|2.41%
|5.85%
|12.64%
|7.52%
|11.11%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|1.69%
|-0.97%
|1.09%
|8.13%
|4.28%
|21.04%
For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.
