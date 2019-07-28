Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Contrasting side by side

Both Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 15.49 N/A -0.20 0.00 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.33 N/A -1.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 18.91% respectively. 94.89% are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.49% 2.41% 5.85% 12.64% 7.52% 11.11% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 1.69% -0.97% 1.09% 8.13% 4.28% 21.04%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.