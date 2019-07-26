Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) Contrasting side by side

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 15.35 N/A -0.20 0.00 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.52 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.8% respectively. About 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.49% 2.41% 5.85% 12.64% 7.52% 11.11% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund -0.32% 1.84% 7.94% 14.57% 7.27% 15.42%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust was less bullish than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.