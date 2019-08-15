Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 16.17 N/A 0.99 13.01 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 94.89% are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust was more bullish than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.