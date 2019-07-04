Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 14.80 N/A -0.20 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares and 26.28% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund shares. Insiders held 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.49% 2.41% 5.85% 12.64% 7.52% 11.11% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund 0.3% 1.78% 2.87% 9.03% 5.61% 6.64%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade i.e. Baa/BBB or at the time of investment. It employs fundamental analysis, with focus on bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and a composite index comprising 50% of S&P Municipal Bond Intermediate Index and 50% of the S&P Municipal Bond High Yield Index. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund was founded on February 7,2012 and is domiciled in the United States.