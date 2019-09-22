Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Contrasting side by side

Since Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|13
|15.91
|N/A
|0.99
|13.01
|Moelis & Company
|36
|2.28
|N/A
|2.29
|15.91
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Moelis & Company. Moelis & Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is presently more affordable than Moelis & Company, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 has Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Moelis & Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Moelis & Company
|0.00%
|32.3%
|15.4%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Moelis & Company are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Moelis & Company
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
Moelis & Company on the other hand boasts of a $43.5 average target price and a 27.08% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and Moelis & Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.47%
|3.68%
|5.52%
|11.2%
|12.17%
|15.72%
|Moelis & Company
|1.42%
|5.5%
|-4.83%
|-14.84%
|-37.83%
|8.94%
For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust was more bullish than Moelis & Company.
Summary
Moelis & Company beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust on 9 of the 10 factors.
Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃos, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
