Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) Contrasting side by side

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 16.52 N/A 0.99 13.01 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.33 N/A 0.81 15.60

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. MFS California Municipal Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of MFS California Municipal Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has weaker performance than MFS California Municipal Fund

Summary

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust beats MFS California Municipal Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.