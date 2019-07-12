Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Comparison side by side

Since Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|12
|14.85
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|21
|42.45
|N/A
|0.86
|25.77
In table 1 we can see Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 33.45% respectively. About 94.89% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.09% are First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.49%
|2.41%
|5.85%
|12.64%
|7.52%
|11.11%
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|1.6%
|-1.9%
|9.77%
|11.7%
|-3.14%
|18.8%
For the past year Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.
Summary
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.
